High-end consignment boutique in Charlotte robbed early Monday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular high-end consignment boutique in Dilworth was broken into early Monday morning.

Police are looking for a suspect that robbed thousands of dollars of designer purses and jewelry from J.T. Posh.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it was a unique robbery as the man (caught on surveillance video) cut the glass door to break in, instead of a smash and grab. The alarm didn’t go off. It only went off when the employee went to open the store up in the morning.

“We’ve been open for over 10 years and this has never happened,” employee Lindsay Moon told WBTV News. “We’re stunned. I walked up to the door this morning like normal, and I’m just staring at the door because there’s no glass in it. [The video shows] he just took the glass off the front door. He didn’t even break it or anything.”

This is the same shop that months ago held a fundraiser to help one of our #MollysKids. Owner Tracy Auten is a small business owner (and working mom) who often tries to help the community.

Once in, the thief went straight to the cabinets where several expensive designer bags (Prada, Gucci, Burburry, etc.) were located. He stuffed several items in a bag and left. It seemed he knew what he was doing by the way he took the door off the frame and didn’t break anything.

“We’ve heard of this happening to a high-end boutique in Cary as well,” store owner Tracy Auten said. “We hope this doesn’t happen again to anybody else. Two weeks before Christmas it’s devastating to a small business, and we’re a consignment boutique selling other people’s beautiful and gently-used items. If you suddenly see Gucci bags at a pawn shop or in some marketplace, be aware.”

Auten asks for just one thing for how the community can help.

“Just for people to be extra careful right now,” she said. “I really don’t want anyone else getting hit. It makes me sick to watch the video.”

