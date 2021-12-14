NC DHHS Flu
Gov. Roy Cooper to discuss COVID-19 in N.C. after omicron identified in Mecklenburg

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Governor Roy Cooper is talking about COVID-19 in North Carolina Tuesday afternoon.

The governor will be joined by members of the Coronavirus Task Force to share the update at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh.

Cooper’s update comes days after Public Health officials the first positive test for the omicron variant of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County.

‘We know it is here’: Positive test for omicron variant confirmed in Mecklenburg County, health officials say

According to county health leaders, the positive test was in a student at UNC Charlotte. The case was identified through the university’s sequencing program, which detects different strains.

The student was isolated and has recovered, county health leaders said. Exposure was limited, with only one known contact.

Recently, Gov. Cooper was formally chosen to lead the Democratic Governors Association in 2022. Cooper was elected chair and will succeed the 2021 chair, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico.

NC’s Roy Cooper elected to lead Democratic governors’ group

North Carolina has reported more than 1.5 million coronavirus cases and 19,000 virus-related deaths since the pandemic started.

