Food Lion sends truckload of bottled water to tornado victims

Approximately 38,000 bottles left Salisbury on Monday.
A worker loads bottled water into the trailer on Monday afternoon.
A worker loads bottled water into the trailer on Monday afternoon.(Food Lion)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A big truck rolled out of Food Lion headquarters in Salisbury on Monday to take much-needed supplies to tornado victims in America’s heartland.

Food Lion Feeds reached out to the Emergency Management Agency of Christian County, Ky., which serves one of the areas devastated by Friday’s tornado outbreak to ask if a drinking water donation from Food Lion Feeds would be helpful in their efforts to assist area residents.

Food Lion Feeds is donating and shipping approximately 38,000 bottles of drinkable water to Kentucky residents impacted by the recent tornado outbreak. A truck loaded with drinking water left Salisbury on Monday en route to its final destination in Kentucky.

“Committed to addressing food insecurity in the cities and towns we serve, we wanted to assist our neighbors in need with this water donation,” a spokesperson said.

