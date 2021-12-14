First Alert: Unseasonably warm weather back in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wall-to-wall sunshine is forecast again today with a nice temperature turn-around. Following a frosty cold start, we’ll wind up in the middle 60s this afternoon, well above the mid-December average of 55 degrees.

Another big warm-up in the forecast

Record-challenging late-week temperatures

Little chance for rain until the weekend

Mostly clear and cold tonight with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

A few more clouds enter the picture midweek and a cooler northeast breeze will knock us back to the lower 60s on Wednesday before another major warm-up kicks in late week.

Upper 60s are forecast Thursday and record-challenging low to mid 70s Friday and Saturday! Late in the week and over the weekend there could be a few showers around as a frontal system heads our way, but the models are not settled yet on the timing.

Either way, cooler 50s are forecast for Sunday and potentially, it could be even chillier with perhaps 40s in the forecast on Monday.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

