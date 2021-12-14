NC DHHS Flu
Crews called to two-alarm apartment fire in southwest Charlotte

Firefighters said there is smoke and fire on the second floor.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a two-alarm fire at a southwest Charlotte apartment, first responders said.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire is at a two-story apartment on Kings Ridge Drive. That’s off the intersection of East Arrowood Road and South Boulevard.

No other information was provided.

Stay with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

