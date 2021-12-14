Crews called to two-alarm apartment fire in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a two-alarm fire at a southwest Charlotte apartment, first responders said.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire is at a two-story apartment on Kings Ridge Drive. That’s off the intersection of East Arrowood Road and South Boulevard.

Firefighters said there is smoke and fire on the second floor.

No other information was provided.

