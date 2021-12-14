Crash involving tractor trailer closes ramp on I-77 N near I-485 in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed a ramp on I-77 North near I-485 in Charlotte Tuesday.

Emergency medical officials say no injuries were reported and no one was taken to the hospital from the scene.

HAPPENING NOW Breaking: An overturned tractor-trailer is blocking the ramp on I-77 N and I-485. More » https://bit.ly/3dSEPfz Posted by WBTV News on Tuesday, December 14, 2021

The crash happened just before noon and the ramp is closed on I-77 North in Mecklenburg County at Mile Marker 1, In Charlotte near I-485

The ramp is closed at Exit 1B(I-485) and is expected to be closed until 2:37 p.m., according to the Department of Transportation.

There’s no other information available about this crash.

