Crash involving tractor trailer closes ramp on I-77 N near I-485 in Charlotte

Emergency medical officials say no injuries were reported.
A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed a ramp on I-77 North near I-485 in Charlotte Tuesday.(Sky 3/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed a ramp on I-77 North near I-485 in Charlotte Tuesday.

Emergency medical officials say no injuries were reported and no one was taken to the hospital from the scene.

The crash happened just before noon and the ramp is closed on I-77 North in Mecklenburg County at Mile Marker 1, In Charlotte near I-485

The ramp is closed at Exit 1B(I-485) and is expected to be closed until 2:37 p.m., according to the Department of Transportation.

There’s no other information available about this crash.

