CMPD investigating social media threat at South Mecklenburg High School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a social media threat made against South Mecklenburg High School.

Officers say they are actively investigating the threat and working with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on the matter. This comes one day after authorities said a student fired a shot outside of West Charlotte High School.

No other details were provided.

CMPD says they’ve “allocated additional resources to the school” and the investigation is ongoing.

