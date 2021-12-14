NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

CMPD investigating social media threat at South Mecklenburg High School

CMPD says they’ve “allocated additional resources to the school” and the investigation is ongoing.
CMPD says they are investigating a social media threat against South Mecklenburg High School.
CMPD says they are investigating a social media threat against South Mecklenburg High School.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a social media threat made against South Mecklenburg High School.

Officers say they are actively investigating the threat and working with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on the matter. This comes one day after authorities said a student fired a shot outside of West Charlotte High School.

No other details were provided.

CMPD says they’ve “allocated additional resources to the school” and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Charlotte HS
Student charged for firing shot after fight over bookbag at West Charlotte HS; students to stay home Tuesday
Thamera Hemphill
Police: Rock Hill parent shoves 71-year-old bus driver who told student to lower their voice
Sources say former NFL player Phillip Adams shot six people, killing five before taking his own...
WATCH: CTE results of former NFL player, accused of killing 6 in SC, to be released
Crews were called to a hazardous materials incident on Old Concord Road in Salisbury Monday...
Crews respond to initially reported hazardous materials incident in Salisbury
Danny Earnhardt Sr.
Danny Earnhardt Sr., younger brother of Dale Earnhardt Sr., dies at 66

Latest News

Sources say former NFL player Phillip Adams shot six people, killing five before taking his own...
WATCH: CTE results of former NFL player, accused of killing 6 in SC, to be released
Nathan Valentine, 61, left, and Jonathan Wade McDaniel, 31, right face charges of stealing...
Surveillance cameras help police in Salisbury nab alleged vacuum cleaner thieves
The master plan will guide decisions on the facilities and amenities to preserve and renovate,...
City of Concord seeks public input on future of Academy-Gibson Village Park
A worker loads bottled water into the trailer on Monday afternoon.
Food Lion sends truckload of bottled water to tornado victims