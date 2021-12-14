NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

City of Concord seeks public input on future of Academy-Gibson Village Park

New master plan will guide forthcoming park renovations and enhancements
The master plan will guide decisions on the facilities and amenities to preserve and renovate,...
The master plan will guide decisions on the facilities and amenities to preserve and renovate, as well as new features needed to improve the public’s overall enjoyment and experience while visiting the park.(City of Concord)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord City Council is committed to enhancing the quality and availability of parks and recreation programming throughout the city.  In an effort to improve existing recreational opportunities, the city is seeking the public’s input on the development of a master plan for Parks and Recreation Department facilities in the Academy-Gibson Village area.

The master plan will guide decisions on the facilities and amenities to preserve and renovate, as well as new features needed to improve the public’s overall enjoyment and experience while visiting the park.

The Academy-Gibson Village Park Master Plan will address both short and long-term improvements, renovations, new amenities, and pedestrian and bicycle connectivity. The Master Plan will include the Academy Recreation Center, Webb Field, McInnis Aquatic Center, McAllister Field, Gibson Field, the Village Greenway, and other associated properties owned by the city along Kerr Street near the ClearWater Arts Center & Studios. All sites are in close proximity to Downtown Concord and are collectively a total of 21.45 acres.

The public is encouraged to take a short online survey to provide input on the future for Academy-Gibson Village Park.  The survey is available at publicinput.com/AcademyGibson and will close on January 9, 2022.

Background

Recognizing the need for greater access to public facilities to better serve the city’s growing population, in 2016 the city adopted a Comprehensive Parks and Recreation Master Plan.  Following the recommendations of the Comprehensive Master Plan, the city continues to develop individual master plans for each existing park.  To date, the city has adopted six park master plans: Caldwell Park, Wilson Street Park, Dorton Park, David Phillips Activity Center, Jim Ramseur Park, and most recently Hartsell Park.

City Council also continues to set aside one cent of the tax rate, or roughly $1.41 million, for the planning of new city parks, enhancements to existing facilities and programs, and an expanded greenway and connectivity system.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Charlotte HS
Student charged for firing shot after fight over bookbag at West Charlotte HS; students to stay home Tuesday
Thamera Hemphill
Police: Rock Hill parent shoves 71-year-old bus driver who told student to lower their voice
Sources say former NFL player Phillip Adams shot six people, killing five before taking his own...
CTE results of former NFL player, accused of killing 6 in SC, to be released Tuesday
Crews were called to a hazardous materials incident on Old Concord Road in Salisbury Monday...
Crews respond to initially reported hazardous materials incident in Salisbury
Danny Earnhardt Sr.
Danny Earnhardt Sr., younger brother of Dale Earnhardt Sr., dies at 66

Latest News

A worker loads bottled water into the trailer on Monday afternoon.
Food Lion sends truckload of bottled water to tornado victims
In addition, a massed choir will carol in Bell Tower Green. That effort is being coordinated by...
New event “Christmas On Church Street” comes to Salisbury on Friday
A shot was fired on the property of West Charlotte High School Monday afternoon.
West Charlotte High students learning remotely Tuesday after shot fired outside school
CTE results of former NFL player, accused of killing 6 in SC, to be released Tuesday
CTE results of former NFL player, accused of killing 6 in SC, to be released Tuesday