Carolina Hurricanes game postponed after 4 players enter COVID protocols

Due to four players being placed in COVID-19 protocols, the league made the decision to postpone the game.
Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) celebrates a goal during the first period of an...
Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) celebrates a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)(WITN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Hurricanes game against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night has been postponed, the National Hockey League announced.

Due to four players being placed in COVID-19 protocols, the league made the decision to postpone the game.

According to the Hurricanes, the four players are Jordan Staal, Andrei Svechnikov, Ian Cole and Steven Lorentz

The game is the league’s ninth postponement of the season.

