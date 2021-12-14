Carolina Hurricanes game postponed after 4 players enter COVID protocols

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Hurricanes game against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night has been postponed, the National Hockey League announced.

Due to four players being placed in COVID-19 protocols, the league made the decision to postpone the game.

According to the Hurricanes, the four players are Jordan Staal, Andrei Svechnikov, Ian Cole and Steven Lorentz

The game is the league’s ninth postponement of the season.

