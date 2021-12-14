Are the Carolina Panthers progressing or regressing in year 2 of the Matt Rhule rebuild?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After Sunday’s 29-21 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers have now lost 8 of their last 10 games. At this point you have to ask yourself, is this team progressing or regressing in year 2 of this Matt Rhule rebuild?

On a grand scale, it took this team 15 games before they picked up their 5th win in 2020. In week 10, this team had their 5th victory of 2021 as they beat the best team in the NFL in the Arizona Cardinals. So there is progression.

But on the other hand, we are 13 weeks in and still talking about the same issues for this team. Too many turnovers, way too many penalties, not good enough on 3rd down, etc, etc, etc…

Coach Rhule has lived the rebuild process before at the college level at Temple and Baylor so is this team regressing coach?

“At all those places, year 2 we had a better roster and the football was better,” said coach. “Year 3, we continued to have a better roster and the football was better. You try to build consistency. You talk a lot about it, you don’t always see it so people always ask you how come they aren’t doing it. Guys can do a lot of things right, but we don’t have a tremendous margin of error right now and it shows up in some of these games.”

Some may question the preparation and effort of this team, but that simply isn’t the case. For the most part, the Panthers continue to be in games right until the end even as they put themselves in terrible situations.

“We’ve had 5 three turnover games and the fact that we lost one of those in overtime, we lost one 21-18 to the Eagles, and this (Atlanta game) was a one score game. I think that shows tremendous grit. We just need to clean some things up.”

So is this team progressing or regressing? The verdict is still out.

Bottom line, ladies and gentlemen, it comes down to patience.

A rebuild is a process and an important factor here, coach Rhule’s players are still buying into the process.

“Losing is frustrating, but Rome wasn’t built in a day so you got to keep going back to work,” said Panthers center Pat Elflein. “Yeah, he (coach Rhule) is saying all the right things and those are all the right things to buy into to set you up to be a successful player, but you still have to take ownership in that and go do it yourself.”

“We’re close,” said Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. “We’re close, but everyone needs to do their jobs starting with me.”

Do you remember the Panthers’ 3-0 start to this season?

It may have been a gift and a curse because it sped up everyone’s expectation of what this team should be.

Here we are heading into week 14 at 5-8. The expectation doesn’t match the reality. That’s why we are left asking this question.

Still 4 weeks to go for the Panthers and they need to stop making all the mistakes in games. Possibly win a game or two, but they must show more progress.

Don’t even worry about the playoffs, just show more progress.

