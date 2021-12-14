NC DHHS Flu
‘Another layer of protection’: N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper urges COVID-19 boosters as people prepare to gather for holidays

Cooper’s update comes days after Public Health officials the first positive test for the omicron variant of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County.
Governor Roy Cooper is talking about COVID-19 in North Carolina Tuesday afternoon.
Governor Roy Cooper is talking about COVID-19 in North Carolina Tuesday afternoon.(@NC_Governor/Twitter)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:22 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the Christmas and New Year’s holidays approach, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is encouraging anyone eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot.

The booster shot is authorized for anyone 16 years and older.

“This adds another layer of protection,” Cooper said. “As new variants emerge and COVID continues to circulate, getting vaccinated and then boosted is the best way to protect yourself and get us out of the pandemic. Vaccines and boosters are widely available. You can make an appointment to give yourself this protection and more peace of mind.

Tuesday was the day North Carolina received its first shipments of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Cooper’s update comes days after Public Health officials the first confirmed positive test for the omicron variant of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County.

According to county health leaders, the positive test was in a student at UNC Charlotte. The case was identified through the university’s sequencing program, which detects different strains.

The student was isolated and has recovered, county health leaders said. Exposure was limited, with only one known contact.

Cooper said vaccinations are important as people prepare to gather for the holidays.

“As we gather again in December we should get vaccinated to protect ourselves and our loved ones from severe COVID or worse. With cases rising, it’s also a good idea to get tested before you gather and wear a mask when you are inside a public place,” Cooper said. “I know so many families and friends are getting together with so much joy this holiday season after missing out on last year’s traditions. But COVID infections rose after the Thanksgiving holidays both this year and last.”

Recently, Gov. Cooper was formally chosen to lead the Democratic Governors Association in 2022. Cooper was elected chair and will succeed the 2021 chair, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico.

North Carolina has reported more than 1.5 million coronavirus cases and 19,000 virus-related deaths since the pandemic started.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

