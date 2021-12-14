5 men arrested in Gastonia for impersonating a police officer at hotel

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department has arrested five men for impersonating a police officer.

The five suspects were charged after they went to a hotel in Gastonia looking for an individual while claiming to be police.

Malique Nelson, 23, Marcus Nelson, 21, of Mount Holly, Donquavius Boyd, 27, of Gastonia, Rodrick Daniels, 37, of Gastonia and Jameere Dashun Ollison, 28, of Charlotte were the five men charged.

Officers responded to a motel on East Franklin Avenue around 1:10 a.m. on Sunday for a possible burglary by the five men claiming to be police.

They used flashlights to look into at least two motel rooms while announcing to any occupants inside that they were the police. A handgun was located on one of the suspects.

The five suspects were located on the property and arrested after officers determined they were not the actual police.

Each was charged with impersonating a police officer.

