Speedway Children’s Charities takes the show, and the big checks, on the road

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Christmas came a little early this year for dozens of non-profit organizations. Speedway Children’s Charities has raised more than $60 million over the years, and they give that money to local groups that help children.

On Monday, they gave checks to some of this year’s recipients, but it wasn’t like they’ve done in it in years past and took the show, and the big checks, on the road.

In years past the recipients came to the speedway to get those big checks and have a party, but this year, Speedway Children’s Charities went on the road, and the Piedmont Residential Development Center (PRDC) in Concord was one stop.

“Today we’re getting out in the community, to see things happen firsthand, to see the staff and to see the kids where they’re at, it’s really rewarding, it’s also challenging,” said Marcus Smith of Speedway Motorsports, Charlotte Motor Speedway, and Speedway Children’s Charities.

Speedway Children’s Charities was founded by O. Bruton Smith, Chairman of Speedway Motorsports Incorporated and Sonic Automotive Incorporated, as a memoriam and legacy to his son, Bruton Cameron Smith. After losing his young child, Smith became passionate about wanting to help children in need.

At the Piedmont center stop on Monday, the staff celebrated the big check and what will be done with it, while the residents were more excited about Santa Claus and Lug Nut.

The money donated at PRDC will be used here to help build a new playground.

“I wrote to the grant for the children’s charity for the playground because since they can’t get to school and play on their own playground there, I had nothing here but a few things, so now they’re going to get to play, they’re going to be able to be children, and they’re going to be able to be free,” said PRDC Program Director Sandy Cox.

“I’m so encouraged by these people who are called to help children in need every day, it’s so inspiring and heartwarming and it’s what Christmas is all about,” Smith added.

To learn more about Speedway Children’s Charities or to make a donation, visit: https://www.speedwaycharities.org/donate/

