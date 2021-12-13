NC DHHS Flu
‘Serious’ crash closes portion of E. Ozark Ave. in Gastonia, police say

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – A road in Gastonia will be closed until 12 p.m. Monday following a crash that downed power lines, authorities said.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers are investigating a serious single-vehicle collision on East Ozark Avenue at North Pear Street.

Authorities said one person was seriously injured in the crash.

Police said all lanes of East Ozark Avenue at Pear Street are closed until noon because of those downed power lines.

Drivers should seek an alternate route or watch for traffic direction in that area.

