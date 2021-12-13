Rowan Chamber announces ‘Our Future Shines Bright’ at the 2022 Annual Gala

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce’s 96th Annual Gala will be held on Thurs., January 13, 6 p.m. at the West End Plaza (1935 Jake Alexander Blvd.). Novant Health Rowan Medical Center is the Title Sponsor.

“The theme of this year’s Annual Gala is “Our Future Shines Bright” and we look forward to having a fun event that showcases the best of Rowan County,” said Cindy Hart (Great American Publishing Company), chair of the event.

The gavel will pass from 2021 Chair Bob Honeycutt with F&M Bank to 2022 Chair Brad Walser with Walser Technology Group. Awards will be presented for: Paul E. Fisher Chamber Volunteer of the Year; Chamber Champion Small Business of the Year; and the Duke Energy Citizenship & Service Award.

There will be a reception and dinner catered by The Smoke Pit. Dress is business professional or semi-formal. Corporate sponsorship tables are $1,000 with eight premium seats. Individual tickets are available for Chamber members $50 per person or $85 per couple (two tickets) and will not be assigned seating (first come; first served). Non-members are welcome to attend; however, the price is $80 per person.

The reservation deadline is Tues., January 4. For more information, please contact the Chamber at (704) 633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com or visit www.rowanchamber.com.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.