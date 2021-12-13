Police: Rock Hill parent shoves 71-year-old bus driver who told student to lower their voice

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A woman is accused of assaulting a 71-year-old Rock Hill school bus driver after the driver told a student to lower their voice while on the bus, authorities said.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers were called to Golden Rod Drive shortly after 8 a.m. Monday after a school bus driver was assaulted.

Officers met with the victim, who said she was assaulted by a parent who followed the bus to the Rock Hill School District Transportation Complex, law enforcement said.

The driver said she told a student on a cellphone to lower their voice while on the bus, according to authorities.

The student was on the phone with the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Thamera Hemphill, who began following the bus when she was told its location, police said.

“Hemphill approached the bus confronting and shoving the victim with both hands causing her to fall to the ground,” according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Law enforcement said two employees intervened and separated the two.

Officers were able to view footage that confirmed the assault occurred, according to the RHPD. Hemphill was taken into custody and charged with third-degree assault and battery.

Officials with Rock Hill Schools said the bus was headed to Northwestern High School, and because the driver could not continue to drive the bus in a safe way because of unruly behavior, she went to the nearest district facility for assistance.

The director of transportation came onto the bus to deal with the student issue, according to the district.

The driver, director and two students then all got off the bus to talk. At that point, a car pulled up with two adults and the parent proceeded to confront the driver and director with profanity and threats, district officials said.

“The parent shoved the driver to the ground and tried to continue pursuing her trying to fight,” according to information from Rock Hill Schools. “Several transportation center employees kept the two off of each other. At the time of the scuffle, another bus driver stepped in and got the kids to school safely.”

District leaders said they are not sure of disciplinary action for the student, if any.

