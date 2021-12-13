Police: 2 young men killed, 4 hurt in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Durham police say two young men are dead and four other young people are injured after a shooting.

Police say officers responding to a report of a shooting around 3 a.m. Monday found a Hyundai SUV crashed into a utility pole and six people who had been shot.

Police say two young men died on the scene. Three girls and one boy were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries and police say at least one of them was in critical condition.

Police say the shooting did not appear to be a random incident.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.