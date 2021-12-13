Overworked and underpaid: Chesterfield County bus drivers strike over long hours, low wages

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - It is a tale we have been hearing across our country - low pay but overworked. That caused a strike to happen right here in the WBTV viewing area.

Chesterfield County bus drivers are fighting back against what they call an unfair working environment. The drivers say the low wages are unacceptable, but they are taking more routes to make up for severe driver shortages.

Chesterfield County bus drivers stood at Central High School in Pageland protesting instead of driving their routes Monday morning.

A bus driver shortage has forced current drivers to pick up extra routes and the drivers say they are not getting paid enough for the longer hours they are working to make up for the shortages.

Melissa Gaines, one of the drivers who protested Monday morning, says many of the drivers pick up routes but are required to get them finished in the same amount of time as their regular schedule.

”We had to start from somewhere,” says Gaines.

Gaines has been driving buses at Chesterfield County Schools for years. So when she was outside of Central High School with 17 other drivers protesting Monday morning instead of on her route, she says it was for good reason.

”I wish we could have done it another way,” she says. “But we’ve been to the board office we’ve talked to them and you know we just had to do this.”

Gaines says the Chesterfield County School District is not paying them enough for everything they have to do. She says she is the only one on the bus driving 60 kids or more. It makes it hard for her, apparently, to focus on the road and what everyone is doing.

She says she has had kids choke on food, start fights, or get unruly on the bus while she is driving. Without help, she has to be the one to try and remedy the situation.

”We have been risking our lives and trying to transport our children from point A to point B without any supervision other than us on the buses. And you know we just feel like we deserve more,” she says.

She says they work longer routes to make up for shortages, but their route hours stay the same or are cut down five to 10 minutes. Even with the extra routes, drivers are supposed to get those done within the same amount of time.

”You know they look at it and think that don’t make a difference but at the end of the weeks that adds up,” says Gaines.

Chesterfield County Schools points to a state audit that has some drivers banking more hours.

In a statement sent to WBTV the district says the state audit increased hours for some routes and decreased it for others. It continues saying the audit told administrators some routes had been paid more hours than what they should have been which explains why some drivers started making less.

However, the district says drivers should talk to their supervisors about any route and hours discrepancies.

Chesterfield County Schools also says only one route was disrupted by several drivers protesting this morning.

These answers are unacceptable for Gaines and her fellow bus drivers so they feel until they are heard, they will keep fighting.

She and the other drivers do not like it because it means a disruption to students and parents. However, they feel like this is what the situation calls for at this time.

”It was hurtful it was really hurtful. But parents had to understand it was hard to do that but we had to do it then,” she explains.

Chesterfield County Schools pays their bus drivers $10.47 per hour. By the 20-year mark, that increases to $14.34. It continues to rise on the 21st and 22nd years. The district says rates are about a 10 percent increase in pay since 2019.

For comparison, Lancaster County Schools recently made a pay increase adjustment that would give their drivers the ability to make $21.31 per hour.

That is the top pay. Drivers not at top pay have a step pay increase along with a scale adjustment to get them there.

