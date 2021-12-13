Novant Health to begin giving booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine to people ages 16, 17

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Novant Health will begin offering Pfizer-BioNTech boosters to people age 16 and older on Monday, Dec. 13.

For now, those ages 16 and 17 can only receive a Pfizer-BioNTech booster while those who are 18 and older can receive any COVID-19 vaccine booster.

For updated clinic locations and holiday closures, please see below.

Current and future operating hours are as follows:

Winston-Salem

Novant Health Medical Group – Hanes (196 Hanes Mall Circle, Winston-Salem, NC 27103) is open:

Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This location will be closed on Dec. 23 and Dec. 30.

Charlotte

As of Dec. 6, this vaccination clinic is now located at Novant Health Medical Group – Baldwin (address 125 Baldwin Avenue Charlotte, NC 28204), which is open:

Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This location will be closed on Dec. 23 and Dec. 30.

Novant Health Medical Group - Huntersville (17220 Northcross Dr. Suite 110, Huntersville, NC 28078) is open:

Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Salisbury

Novant Health Medical Group - Salisbury (828 Jake Alexander Blvd W, Salisbury, NC 28147) is open:

Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This location will be closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

Most frequently asked questions:

Do I need to receive the same vaccine product I received earlier in the series?

Individuals who are 16 and 17 years of age should only receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as their booster dose. Adults over 18 can receive the same vaccine product but do not have to.

Following updated guidance from the FDA, eligible individuals can “mix and match” booster doses following completion of primary vaccination with a different available COVID-19 vaccine.

Can I receive the booster at the same time as my flu vaccine or other vaccines?

Yes. You can receive COVID-19 vaccines the same day as other vaccines. You can also receive COVID-19 vaccines if you have received another vaccine within two weeks.

Do I need to bring my COVID-19 vaccine card to my appointment?

Yes, please bring your vaccine card. Physical cards and photos of cards will be accepted.

If you have lost your vaccination card, and you did not receive your previous doses with Novant Health, you should contact the site where you obtained your vaccine series to confirm the product you received and dates.

If you have lost your vaccination card and you did receive your previous doses with Novant Health, we will be able to access your records and issue a replacement card.

How will we verify an individual’s eligibility? Is identification required?

Individuals self-identify and attest to their eligibility status. Individuals will not be asked for any identification or proof of residency. Insurance is not required, however patients are asked for insurance information if they have it for filing of the administration of the vaccine purposes only.

Is the booster dose free?

Yes. All COVID-19 vaccines are free for every individual, including those who do not have insurance.

