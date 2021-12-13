NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Midday Update: Daily temperature swings continue through mid-week

Near-record highs arrive Friday.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Despite the very cold mornings ahead, afternoon highs will gradually warm through the 60s and into the 70s over the course of the 7-day forecast.

  • “Dress-in-layers” days ahead
  • Near record temperatures arrive at the end of the week
  • Rain chances return this weekend

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

After waking up to the 20s this morning, temperatures are lifting quickly and will top out near 60° this afternoon.

Chilly temperatures for Tuesday morning, followed by 60s in the afternoon.
Chilly temperatures for Tuesday morning, followed by 60s in the afternoon.(Source: WBTV)

Expect a couple of more mornings with temperatures near freezing as afternoon highs gradually climb from here. So, keep the winter coats handy for any evening or early morning plans, but you can put them away heading into the afternoon hours. Highs in the 60s the next few afternoons will be replaced with highs in the 70s by Friday and Saturday.

High pressure is keeping us dry and sunny to start the week and rain chances remain limited to none until we get into the weekend... The best chance of rain returns Saturday, but scattered showers do look possible Sunday and Monday as well. Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates as we get closer!

Have a great week!

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennings Peter Keziah and Tressa Nichole Baucom
Detectives arrest two for stealing mail, identify nearly 2,000 victims in the Carolinas
shooting in Grier Heights neighborhood
‘You shouldn’t be shooting in a community’: 5 injured after shooting during balloon release for young child, neighbors say
‘It’s wrong.’ Couple, newborn baby ordered off flight in Charlotte, video shows
‘It’s wrong.’ Couple, newborn baby ordered off flight in Charlotte, video shows
Shooting investigation underway in Salisbury.
Early morning shooting injures one in Salisbury
Danny Earnhardt Sr.
Danny Earnhardt Sr., younger brother of Dale Earnhardt Sr., dies at 66

Latest News

Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: How to donate to relief efforts for tornado victims
Midday Update: Daily temperature swings continue through mid-week
Midday Update: Daily temperature swings continue through mid-week
Following a frosty cold start, we’ll wind up close to 60° this afternoon.
First Alert: Frosty start to work week, big warm-up in the forecast
First Alert: Frosty start to work week, big warm-up in the forecast
First Alert Weather: Frosty start to work week, big warm-up in the forecast