Midday Update: Daily temperature swings continue through mid-week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Despite the very cold mornings ahead, afternoon highs will gradually warm through the 60s and into the 70s over the course of the 7-day forecast.

“Dress-in-layers” days ahead

Near record temperatures arrive at the end of the week

Rain chances return this weekend

After waking up to the 20s this morning, temperatures are lifting quickly and will top out near 60° this afternoon.

Expect a couple of more mornings with temperatures near freezing as afternoon highs gradually climb from here. So, keep the winter coats handy for any evening or early morning plans, but you can put them away heading into the afternoon hours. Highs in the 60s the next few afternoons will be replaced with highs in the 70s by Friday and Saturday.

High pressure is keeping us dry and sunny to start the week and rain chances remain limited to none until we get into the weekend... The best chance of rain returns Saturday, but scattered showers do look possible Sunday and Monday as well. Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates as we get closer!

