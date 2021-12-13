Man arrested in South Carolina for shooting man on West Horah Street in Salisbury last week

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Police say a man has been arrested for shooting another man in the 1300 block of West Horah Street in Salisbury last week.

Salisbury Police Department got the call around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 7. Police said a man was shot multiple times inside a house, and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. That man has now been identified as Jeremy Emmanuel Durham, 31.

Durham is recovering from his wounds, according to police.

Investigators now say James Edward Ray Jr., 29, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He faces additional charges in South Carolina. The State Bureau of Investigation and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division helped with the arrest.

The shooting was not random, according to police. They say Ray and Durham were known to each other.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.