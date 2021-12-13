NC DHHS Flu
Heal the Heartland: How to donate to relief efforts for tornado victims

Gray Television and WBTV News are working to help Heal the Heartland.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salvation Army has started a new text campaign for those who would like to help those affected by the deadly December tornadoes.

How you can help tornado survivors; Charlotte volunteers help hard-hit areas after midwest tornado

A deadly storm system tore through America’s Heartland. The people of Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee have a long road to recovery. Now, it’s time for each of us to help Heal the Heartland.

If you would like to donate, text ‘HLTORNADO’ to 51555. Message and data rates may apply. For more details, click here.

