Habitat for Humanity in Cabarrus to welcome single mom, two children to first house

Latori and her children at the blessing of the land where their new home now stands
Latori and her children at the blessing of the land where their new home now stands
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Tuesday, December 14, Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County will welcome Latori and her two children home to 1101 Northside St. in Kannapolis.

Latori, a single mom, has been living in a small two-bedroom apartment. Her 14-year-old daughter has her own room, but Latori shares a bedroom with her five-year-old son. Her children are unable to play outside due to an unsafe neighborhood. There are also leaks in the apartment which has created a mold problem.

Now, with an affordable mortgage in her future, Latori is looking forward to providing housing stability to her children just in time for the holidays.

Latori has contributed over 300 sweat equity hours and attended homeownership and financial classes to receive the key to her new home, all while working two jobs.

Habitat Cabarrus builds safe, decent, and affordable homes with qualified low-income individuals in need of a hand up.

