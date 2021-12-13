NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Frosty start to work week, big warm-up in the forecast

Mostly sunny skies Tuesday will help boost our afternoon readings into the middle 60s, well above the mid-December average of 55 degrees.
By Al Conklin
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wall-to-wall sunshine is forecast today with a nice temperature turn-around. Following a frosty cold start, we’ll wind up close to 60 degrees this afternoon.

  • Another big warm-up in the forecast
  • Record-challenging late-week temperatures
  • Little chance for rain until the weekend

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Clear and cold tonight with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Mostly sunny skies Tuesday will help boost our afternoon readings into the middle 60s, well above the mid-December average of 55 degrees.

Clear and cold tonight, with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Clear and cold tonight, with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.(Source: WBTV)

A few more clouds enter the picture midweek and a cooler northeast breeze will knock us back to the lower 60s on Wednesday before another major warm-up kicks in late week.

Upper 60s are forecast Thursday and record-challenging low to mid-70s Friday and Saturday!  Late in the week and over the weekend there could be a few showers around as a frontal system heads our way.

Behind the front, cooler 50s are forecast for Sunday.

Hope you have a great week!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

