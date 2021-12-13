Crews respond to hazardous materials incident in Salisbury

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Old Concord Road in Salisbury is closed Monday due to a hazardous materials incident, officials said.

According to the Salisbury Fire Department, Old Concord Road is closed from Jake Alexander Boulevard to Ryan Street.

Additionally, Gold Hill Drive is closed at Old Concord Road due to this incident, firefighters said.

Hazmat crews accessed an abandoned trailer with a reactive placard. They said it was found to be a possible living area inside that was on fire.

No hazardous materials were inside, and the fire has been knocked down and the incident was listed as under control shortly before 8:30 a.m., according to the SFD.

First responders said that no injuries were reported.

