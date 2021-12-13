Crews respond to hazardous materials incident in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Old Concord Road in Salisbury is closed Monday due to a hazardous materials incident, officials said.

According to the Salisbury Fire Department, Old Concord Road is closed from Jake Alexander Boulevard to Ryan Street.

SFD is on the scene of a hazardous materials incident at Old Concord Rd and Gold Hill Dr. Old Concord Rd is closed from Jake Alexander Blvd to Ryan St, also Gold Hill Dr is closed at Old Concord Rd pic.twitter.com/l1IyId5IM8 — Salisbury NC Fire (@SalisburyNCFire) December 13, 2021

Additionally, Gold Hill Drive is closed at Old Concord Road due to this incident, firefighters said.

Hazmat crews accessed an abandoned trailer with a reactive placard. They said it was found to be a possible living area inside that was on fire.

No hazardous materials were inside, and the fire has been knocked down and the incident was listed as under control shortly before 8:30 a.m., according to the SFD.

First responders said that no injuries were reported.

