Charlotte volunteers help hard-hit areas after record-breaking midwest tornado

Kentucky and Arkansas were among the hardest hit, and that’s where many Charlotte-based volunteers are now headed to lend a helping hand.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This weekend, after a record-breaking tornado tore through the Midwest, communities across several states are left with nothing but destruction, devastation and loss.

The Charlotte-based Billy Graham Rapid Response Team has already sent chaplains to Arkansas and Kentucky to help spiritually and emotionally.

“We go to floods and fires and hurricanes and tornadoes. Just anywhere where a community has been overwhelmed by tragedy,” explained Josh Holland, the assistant director for the team.

Samaritan’s Purse is also on the ground and actively looking for volunteers who can help those who lost the most.

“Everywhere you look there’s splinters that used to be homes and people are just lining the streets starting to pick up their belongings,” said Alyssa Benson, a disaster response specialist with Samaritan’s Purse who is currently volunteering in Mayfield, Kentucky.

“This is something that’s going to take a long time for these families to recover from, and many hands make light work. So we need as many people to come out as possible to help us help these families recover.”

If you want to get involved, you can click here to sign up to volunteer.

Charlotte volunteers help hard-hit areas after record-breaking midwest tornado
