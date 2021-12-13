Charlotte gas prices continue decline, down nearly 3 cents over last week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Gas prices in Charlotte fell almost 3 cents over the past week.

The average price of a gallon of gas in Charlotte dropped 2.7 cents per gallon in the last seven days, averaging $3.09 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations.

That’s 14 cents cheaper than the previous eight-year high of $3.23 a gallon on Dec. 13, 2013.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 7.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand at $1.09 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said. The cheapest station in the city is $2.75 per gallon as of Dec. 13, while the most expensive is $3.39 a gallon, a difference of 64 cents per gallon.

If the holidays are stressing you out, here's something that might put a smile on your face. #GasPrices have dropped 5¢/gal since last week - the lowest prices we've seen since October! 🙌☃️ pic.twitter.com/oUMjbznWd3 — GasBuddy (@GasBuddy) December 6, 2021

Check out the Charlotte area’s lowest gas prices here.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.10, down 3.7 cents per gallon from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.32 a gallon Monday, fuel analysts said. The national average is up 9.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.18 a gallon higher than a year ago.

“With the price of crude oil remaining some $13 per barrel below its 2021 peak, we have continued to see gas prices decline in nearly every city coast to coast, a trend that will likely continue into yet another week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Omicron concerns continue to be the primary catalyst for the drop in gas prices across much of the country. While we’ve seen some anecdotal reports about the new variant, vaccine producers have yet to definitively state if current vaccines will still bring adequate protection against omicron- something that might be critical to limit severity and to avoid new shutdowns. With OPEC+ members still planning to boost oil production in January, we continue to see global oil production slowly rising. In addition, U.S. gasoline demand last week fell to the lowest level since October, which may limit oil’s recent rebound and keep gas prices declining through the end of the year.”

