Campaign launches to build nearly 200 miles of new trails, connected greenways on Carolina Thread Trail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Thread Trail is expanding as a fundraising campaign launched Monday to help build nearly 200 miles of new trails and connected greenways.

The Carolina Thread Trail began in 2007, and 530 miles are already there, linking people to places and communities to each other.

But a little more than $11 million has been raised to help fund an additional 200 miles of the Carolina Thread Trail over the next five years.

“It’s our vision that you’re going to be able to walk from Great Falls to Rock Hill through downtown Charlotte and go all the way to Statesville or go slightly northwest,” Co-Chair of the Capital Campaign Tim Belk said.

There will also be a trail allowing you to go from Salisbury to Shelby. You can walk, jog, or ride your bike on an interwoven network.

“We’re really excited about the ability to connect these towns by a pathway that goes along the river and really build a sense of community and offer some exceptional outdoor recreational opportunities,” Belk said.

Another opportunity is the chance to follow the trail to Spencer Mountain.

WBTV owns land in that area for one of its transmission towers and has provided the trail’s easement so everyone can get to the mountain.

“It really does give me a personal sense of pride as a frequent user myself of the trails and my family that this is going to be open for our viewers in the area,” WBTV Vice President and General Manager Scott Dempsey said.

Organizers say there’s a lot of momentum for this project. People are now asking for trails – it hasn’t always been that way.

There will also be trailhead and intersection signs going up, so you have an easier time getting around and also just to build awareness that the trail is out there.

To find a trail near you, go here.

