Burn ban lifted for all North Carolina counties as conditions improve

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A burn ban issued last month for the state of North Carolina has been lifted for all counties, forestry officials said.

According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the ban was lifted at 12 p.m. Monday for all 100 counties. The ban, which went into effect Nov. 29 due to hazardous forest fire conditions, was lifted for 67 other counties on Dec. 8.

“We saw some much-needed rain during the weekend, and that has thankfully helped bring fire danger down, allowing us to lift burn ban restrictions statewide,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Still, I’d caution residents to remain vigilant about burning responsibly and safely. Make sure you have a valid burn permit and contact your NCFS county ranger for wildfire prevention and fire safety tips.”

The ban was implemented due to increased fire risk as a forest fire burned hundreds of acres at Pilot Mountain State Park. The park is about 100 miles north of Charlotte in Surry and Yadkin counties, both of which remain under the burn ban.

Pogue Mountain in McDowell County also saw a large wildfire that burned several hundred acres.

As of noon, burn permits are available statewide. Residents can obtain a burn permit from any authorized permitting agent or online at www.ncforestservice.gov/burnpermit. All burn permits granted before the statewide burn ban were canceled when the ban became effective. A valid permit must be obtained.

Residents with questions regarding their specific county can contact their N.C. Forest Service county ranger or county fire marshal’s office. To find contact information for your local NCFS county ranger, visit www.ncforestservice.gov/contacts.

