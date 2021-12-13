Alex Murdaugh to face bond hearing on latest charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is set to appear Monday before a judge on the latest charges filed against him.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced 21 new charges filed against Murdaugh from seven new state grand jury indictments Thursday. The new indictments charged Murdaugh with nine counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent; seven counts of computer crimes; four counts of money laundering and one count of forgery, attorney general’s office spokesman Robert Kittle said.

Thursday’s indictment brought the total number of grand jury indictments to 12 and the total number of charges against the suspended attorney to 48, he said.

“Altogether, Murdaugh is charged in the new December State Grand Jury Indictments with respect to alleged schemes to defraud victims of $1,365,440.24,” Kittle said. “When combined with the State Grand Jury Indictments from November, the alleged total is $6,218,923.33.”

Murdaugh’s bond hearing before State Grand Jury Presiding Judge Alison Renee Lee is set for 9:30 a.m., Kittle said.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh Cases

The State Supreme Court suspended Murdaugh’s license to practice law in early September after he was previously indicted by a Colleton County Grand Jury on charges related to an alleged scheme to commit suicide and defraud an insurance company.

Those charges stem from a Labor Day weekend shooting that sent Murdaugh to the hospital.

Murdaugh was also served with two Beaufort County arrest warrants for obtaining goods by false pretenses and remains in custody at the Alvin Glenn Detention Center in Columbia.

This State Grand Jury investigation has been conducted by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, the FBI, and the United States Attorney’s Office. The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.