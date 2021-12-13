$1M bond issued for man charged with 14 counts of felony indecent liberties with a child in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – An Iredell County man has been arrested and charged with 14 counts of felony indecent liberties with a child, authorities said.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report Dec. 5 of two juvenile girls being inappropriately touched while staying overnight at a relative’s home.

Investigators learned the victims disclosed the allegations to a “trusted adult,” who in turn contacted the sheriff’s office, law enforcement said.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Jerediah Omar Mendoza, came to the sheriff’s office for an interview. On Dec. 7, he was arrested and served the warrants at the Iredell County Detention Center, according to the ICSO.

A judge then issued a $1 million secured bond on the 14 charges, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be filed, according to investigators.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.