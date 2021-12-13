NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

$1M bond issued for man charged with 14 counts of felony indecent liberties with a child in Iredell County

Investigators learned the victims disclosed the allegations to a “trusted adult,” who in turn contacted the sheriff’s office, law enforcement said.
Handcuffs graphic
Handcuffs graphic(VNL)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – An Iredell County man has been arrested and charged with 14 counts of felony indecent liberties with a child, authorities said.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report Dec. 5 of two juvenile girls being inappropriately touched while staying overnight at a relative’s home.

Investigators learned the victims disclosed the allegations to a “trusted adult,” who in turn contacted the sheriff’s office, law enforcement said.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Jerediah Omar Mendoza, came to the sheriff’s office for an interview. On Dec. 7, he was arrested and served the warrants at the Iredell County Detention Center, according to the ICSO.

A judge then issued a $1 million secured bond on the 14 charges, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be filed, according to investigators.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennings Peter Keziah and Tressa Nichole Baucom
Detectives arrest two for stealing mail, identify nearly 2,000 victims in the Carolinas
shooting in Grier Heights neighborhood
‘You shouldn’t be shooting in a community’: 5 injured after shooting during balloon release for young child, neighbors say
‘It’s wrong.’ Couple, newborn baby ordered off flight in Charlotte, video shows
‘It’s wrong.’ Couple, newborn baby ordered off flight in Charlotte, video shows
Shooting investigation underway in Salisbury.
Early morning shooting injures one in Salisbury
Danny Earnhardt Sr.
Danny Earnhardt Sr., younger brother of Dale Earnhardt Sr., dies at 66

Latest News

A judge set bond Monday morning for Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh along with several...
Judge sets bond for Alex Murdaugh on latest charges
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Judge sets bond on 48 charges for Alex Murdaugh
Tornado midwest
How you can help tornado survivors; Charlotte volunteers help hard-hit areas after midwest tornado
Durham police say two young men are dead and four other young people are injured after a...
Police: 2 young men killed, 4 hurt in Durham shooting