18-wheeler crashes into abandoned home near middle school in York County, authorities say

Authorities said the truck drove off the road, struck the home and caught fire.
South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Authorities are investigating after an 18-wheeler crashed into an abandoned home Monday in Clover, authorities said.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, West Highway 55 is closed until further notice between Soaring Eagles Road near Clover Middle School and Carbon Metallic Boulevard.

Authorities said the truck drove off the road, struck the home and caught fire.

There is no word currently on any injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

