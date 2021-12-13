18-wheeler crashes into abandoned home near middle school in York County, authorities say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Authorities are investigating after an 18-wheeler crashed into an abandoned home Monday in Clover, authorities said.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, West Highway 55 is closed until further notice between Soaring Eagles Road near Clover Middle School and Carbon Metallic Boulevard.

TRAFFIC: W. Hwy 55 is CLOSED until further notice between Soring Eagles Rd. near Clover Middle School and Carbon Metallic Blvd. An 18-Wheeler truck drove off the road and struck an abandoned house and caught fire. SCHP is investigating. #YCSONews #YoCoNews #Traffic pic.twitter.com/UKwWuQzYdQ — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) December 13, 2021

Authorities said the truck drove off the road, struck the home and caught fire.

There is no word currently on any injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

