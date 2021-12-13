18-wheeler catches fire near middle school in York County, authorities say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Authorities are investigating after an 18-wheeler crash led to a fire Monday in Clover, authorities said.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, West Highway 55 is closed until further notice between Soaring Eagles Road near Clover Middle School and Carbon Metallic Boulevard.

UPDATE: It appears the house here was not struck by the truck Video from the scene show fire crews putting out the fire. Remember W. Hwy 55 in Clover between Soaring Eagles Dr. & Carbon Metallic is CLOSED until further notice. #YCSONews #Traffic #YoCoNews pic.twitter.com/AGrFgNIPvr — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) December 13, 2021

Authorities said the truck drove off the road and caught fire. An initial tweet from the sheriff’s office said the vehicle struck an abandoned home. A follow-up tweet said the house was not struck.

There is no word currently on any injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.