18-wheeler catches fire near middle school in York County, authorities say
Authorities said the truck drove off the road, struck the home and caught fire.
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Authorities are investigating after an 18-wheeler crash led to a fire Monday in Clover, authorities said.
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, West Highway 55 is closed until further notice between Soaring Eagles Road near Clover Middle School and Carbon Metallic Boulevard.
Authorities said the truck drove off the road and caught fire. An initial tweet from the sheriff’s office said the vehicle struck an abandoned home. A follow-up tweet said the house was not struck.
There is no word currently on any injuries.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.