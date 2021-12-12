NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘You shouldn’t be shooting in a community’: 5 injured after shooting during balloon release for young child, neighbors say

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A community gathered Friday evening to pay tribute to a young child who died.

That special ceremony was spoiled when five people were hurt in a shooting on Marney Avenue in the Grier Heights neighborhood.

Community members said they were in the middle of a balloon release when shots were fired in southeast Charlotte.

Davion Larome Redfearn was arrested in connection with the shooting and has four charges of assault with a deadly weapon serious injury. Officers are still looking for another shooter.

Police are also searching for the driver of a silver Mazda sedan with damage to the back right bumper. The car has a Florida license plate with the number BKVU51.

Davion Larome Redfearn
Davion Larome Redfearn(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

Four of the five people injured were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

None of them were under the age of 18.

David Reese has called the Grier Heights neighborhood home for 50 years, but what he heard Friday night was a first.

“I was shocked. I was like Marney? Not Marney. Any other street around here but Marney,” Reese said. “I heard the ambulance and the police come. I know my mom, she said she had heard some shooting.”

Reese calls for his quiet neighborhood to feel safe again.

“You should never shoot in a neighborhood,” Reese said. “You know, a bullet, like they say, have no eyes on it. So if you want to shoot guns, go to a firing range or somewhere like that. You shouldn’t be shooting in a community, man.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed in Indian Trail Wednesday after deputies say he was trying to steal a...
Man crushed while trying to steal catalytic converter in Indian Trail, deputies say
‘My world fell apart’: Tyler Herndon remembered by his father, one year since line of duty death
‘My world fell apart’: Tyler Herndon remembered by his father, one year since line of duty death
Tamara Brown will serve 96-137 months in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary...
Mother sentenced to 8-11 years in prison after 6-month-old son found dead in Charlotte cemetery
‘We’ve paid 33,000′: Nearly a dozen out tens of thousands after pool contractor leaves work...
‘We’ve paid 33,000′: Nearly a dozen out tens of thousands after pool contractor leaves work unfinished

Latest News

teen violence summit
‘Save Teen Peace Summit’ gives students chances to open up about recent violence in schools
‘It’s wrong.’ Couple, newborn baby ordered off flight in Charlotte, video shows
‘It’s wrong.’ Couple, newborn baby ordered off flight in Charlotte, video shows
Large sinkhole forms off road near uptown Charlotte
Large sinkhole forms off road near uptown Charlotte
N.C. high school employee suspended after video appears to show knee on neck
N.C. high school employee suspended after video appears to show knee on neck