‘You shouldn’t be shooting in a community’: 5 injured after shooting during balloon release for young child, neighbors say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A community gathered Friday evening to pay tribute to a young child who died.
That special ceremony was spoiled when five people were hurt in a shooting on Marney Avenue in the Grier Heights neighborhood.
Community members said they were in the middle of a balloon release when shots were fired in southeast Charlotte.
Davion Larome Redfearn was arrested in connection with the shooting and has four charges of assault with a deadly weapon serious injury. Officers are still looking for another shooter.
Police are also searching for the driver of a silver Mazda sedan with damage to the back right bumper. The car has a Florida license plate with the number BKVU51.
Four of the five people injured were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
None of them were under the age of 18.
David Reese has called the Grier Heights neighborhood home for 50 years, but what he heard Friday night was a first.
“I was shocked. I was like Marney? Not Marney. Any other street around here but Marney,” Reese said. “I heard the ambulance and the police come. I know my mom, she said she had heard some shooting.”
Reese calls for his quiet neighborhood to feel safe again.
“You should never shoot in a neighborhood,” Reese said. “You know, a bullet, like they say, have no eyes on it. So if you want to shoot guns, go to a firing range or somewhere like that. You shouldn’t be shooting in a community, man.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
