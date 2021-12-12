‘You shouldn’t be shooting in a community’: 5 injured after shooting during balloon release for young child, neighbors say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A community gathered Friday evening to pay tribute to a young child who died.

That special ceremony was spoiled when five people were hurt in a shooting on Marney Avenue in the Grier Heights neighborhood.

Community members said they were in the middle of a balloon release when shots were fired in southeast Charlotte.

MEDIC: 5 people have been injured in a shooting, 4 sent to the hospital in a southeast #Charlotte neighborhood. We’re learning more @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/kOlFkc8KKn — Nikki Hauser (@NikkiHauser) December 11, 2021

Davion Larome Redfearn was arrested in connection with the shooting and has four charges of assault with a deadly weapon serious injury. Officers are still looking for another shooter.

Police are also searching for the driver of a silver Mazda sedan with damage to the back right bumper. The car has a Florida license plate with the number BKVU51.

Davion Larome Redfearn (Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives have arrested Davion Larome Redfearn, DOB: 01/13/1981, in connection with this shooting. Detectives are looking to identify the driver of the pictured car for questions in this case. If you have any information, please call @CLTCrimeStopper 704-334-1600. #cltnews #clt pic.twitter.com/Fxbc6aZpqT — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 11, 2021

Four of the five people injured were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

None of them were under the age of 18.

David Reese has called the Grier Heights neighborhood home for 50 years, but what he heard Friday night was a first.

“I was shocked. I was like Marney? Not Marney. Any other street around here but Marney,” Reese said. “I heard the ambulance and the police come. I know my mom, she said she had heard some shooting.”

Reese calls for his quiet neighborhood to feel safe again.

“You should never shoot in a neighborhood,” Reese said. “You know, a bullet, like they say, have no eyes on it. So if you want to shoot guns, go to a firing range or somewhere like that. You shouldn’t be shooting in a community, man.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

