NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘We are still grieving’: Memorial Plaza dedicated to Mount Holly police officer on anniversary of line-of-duty death

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One year ago, on December 11, 2020, Mount Holly police officer Tyler Herndon was killed in the line of duty.

The 25-year-old was responding to a breaking and entering call when he was shot and killed.

On Saturday, on the one-year anniversary of his death, friends, law enforcement and Herndon’s family came to Mount Holly to dedicate the Memorial Plaza in his memory.

‘My world fell apart’: Tyler Herndon remembered by his father, one year since line of duty death

Mount Holly police officer Tyler Herndon honored one year after killed while serving community

The plaza is in the same place as the police department where a memorial grew for weeks following his death.

Even in the rain, the dedication continued with speakers, including Mount Holly Police Chief Don Roper.

Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Avery Herndon
Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Avery Herndon(Mounty Holly Police Department (Custom credit) | Mounty Holly Police Department)

Keeping his memory alive: Tyler Herndon Memorial Foundation honors fallen officer, helping community

There was no denying Herndon has left a mark on this community.

Chief Roper also says the community support has helped his department.

He says it is an honor to remember Tyler Herndon.

“Losing Officer Herndon, it was a loss for the Mount Holly Police Department, but honestly it was a big loss for the Mount Holly community and the Gaston County community as well,” Roper said. “We are still grieving, our community is still grieving, not just our police department, the whole community is grieving, and this is part of that healing process.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed in Indian Trail Wednesday after deputies say he was trying to steal a...
Man crushed while trying to steal catalytic converter in Indian Trail, deputies say
shooting in Grier Heights neighborhood
‘You shouldn’t be shooting in a community’: 5 injured after shooting during balloon release for young child, neighbors say
‘My world fell apart’: Tyler Herndon remembered by his father, one year since line of duty death
‘My world fell apart’: Tyler Herndon remembered by his father, one year since line of duty death
Tamara Brown will serve 96-137 months in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary...
Mother sentenced to 8-11 years in prison after 6-month-old son found dead in Charlotte cemetery
‘We’ve paid 33,000′: Nearly a dozen out tens of thousands after pool contractor leaves work...
‘We’ve paid 33,000′: Nearly a dozen out tens of thousands after pool contractor leaves work unfinished

Latest News

‘You shouldn’t be shooting in a community’: 5 injured after shooting during balloon release for...
‘You shouldn’t be shooting in a community’: 5 injured after shooting during balloon release for young child, neighbors say
‘Save Teen Peace Summit’ gives students chances to open up about recent violence in schools
‘Save Teen Peace Summit’ gives students chances to open up about recent violence in schools
‘We are still grieving’: Memorial Plaza dedicated to Mount Holly police officer on anniversary...
‘We are still grieving’: Memorial Plaza dedicated to Mount Holly police officer on anniversary of line-of-duty death
Large sinkhole forms on Brevard Street
Large sinkhole forms on Brevard Street