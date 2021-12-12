‘We are still grieving’: Memorial Plaza dedicated to Mount Holly police officer on anniversary of line-of-duty death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One year ago, on December 11, 2020, Mount Holly police officer Tyler Herndon was killed in the line of duty.

The 25-year-old was responding to a breaking and entering call when he was shot and killed.

On Saturday, on the one-year anniversary of his death, friends, law enforcement and Herndon’s family came to Mount Holly to dedicate the Memorial Plaza in his memory.

The plaza is in the same place as the police department where a memorial grew for weeks following his death.

Even in the rain, the dedication continued with speakers, including Mount Holly Police Chief Don Roper.

There was no denying Herndon has left a mark on this community.

Chief Roper also says the community support has helped his department.

He says it is an honor to remember Tyler Herndon.

“Losing Officer Herndon, it was a loss for the Mount Holly Police Department, but honestly it was a big loss for the Mount Holly community and the Gaston County community as well,” Roper said. “We are still grieving, our community is still grieving, not just our police department, the whole community is grieving, and this is part of that healing process.”

