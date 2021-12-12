NC DHHS Flu
Sunday Evening Weather Update: Plenty of sunshine for the work week, with a warming trend

Tonight will be clear and cold, with overnight low temperatures cooling into the upper 20s by daybreak Monday.
By Jason Myers
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 6:43 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cold mornings and pleasant afternoons will continue for the week ahead, with plenty of sunshine through midweek. High temperatures will be in the 60s through Thursday, and around 70° by Friday and Saturday. A few rain showers are possible by the weekend.

  • Cold mornings and pleasant afternoons this week.
  • Dry and sunny through midweek.
  • Isolated to scattered rain showers are possible for next weekend.

Sunny skies will continue for Monday, with afternoon high temperatures topping out around 60 degrees. The NC mountains will have high temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(WBTV)

Clear skies and cold temperatures continue overnight Monday into Tuesday, with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

High temperatures will be on a slight warming trend through the week, with lower 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday, and upper 60s by Thursday.

Clouds will begin to increase for the end of the week, with partly to mostly cloudy skies for Friday, and high temperatures around 70 degrees.

Next weekend will start off mild, with afternoon high temperatures around 70 degrees. A cold front will move through the Carolinas late Saturday, bringing the chance for isolated to scattered rain. Cooler temperatures develop by Sunday, with temperatures back into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy the sunny start to the week!

