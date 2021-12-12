NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘Save Teen Peace Summit’ gives students chances to open up about recent violence in schools

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are seeing an increasing amount of guns found in schools.

On Saturday, students had the opportunity to talk about it.

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church held a “Save Teen Peace Summit” where teens got to control the conversation.

They had the chance to speak directly to Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather.

‘You gotta be more vigilant:’ CMS parents agree more parent involvement is needed to eliminate violence in schools

Students said if they hear a threat, they feel empowered to talk directly to their fellow students about why they’re making it.

They said they also feel comfortable telling school leaders to protect other students.

‘Safety is on the line:’ CMS students, parents demanding more immediate solutions to violence in schools

Psychologists and other resources were also on-site to help students talk and process crime in their community.

The goal of Saturday’s summit was to decrease violence in the Charlotte communities.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed in Indian Trail Wednesday after deputies say he was trying to steal a...
Man crushed while trying to steal catalytic converter in Indian Trail, deputies say
shooting in Grier Heights neighborhood
‘You shouldn’t be shooting in a community’: 5 injured after shooting during balloon release for young child, neighbors say
‘My world fell apart’: Tyler Herndon remembered by his father, one year since line of duty death
‘My world fell apart’: Tyler Herndon remembered by his father, one year since line of duty death
Tamara Brown will serve 96-137 months in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary...
Mother sentenced to 8-11 years in prison after 6-month-old son found dead in Charlotte cemetery
‘We’ve paid 33,000′: Nearly a dozen out tens of thousands after pool contractor leaves work...
‘We’ve paid 33,000′: Nearly a dozen out tens of thousands after pool contractor leaves work unfinished

Latest News

‘You shouldn’t be shooting in a community’: 5 injured after shooting during balloon release for...
‘You shouldn’t be shooting in a community’: 5 injured after shooting during balloon release for young child, neighbors say
‘Save Teen Peace Summit’ gives students chances to open up about recent violence in schools
‘Save Teen Peace Summit’ gives students chances to open up about recent violence in schools
‘We are still grieving’: Memorial Plaza dedicated to Mount Holly police officer on anniversary...
‘We are still grieving’: Memorial Plaza dedicated to Mount Holly police officer on anniversary of line-of-duty death
Large sinkhole forms on Brevard Street
Large sinkhole forms on Brevard Street
‘We are still grieving’: Memorial Plaza dedicated to Mount Holly Police Officer on anniversary...
‘We are still grieving’: Memorial Plaza dedicated to Mount Holly police officer on anniversary of line-of-duty death