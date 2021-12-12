‘Save Teen Peace Summit’ gives students chances to open up about recent violence in schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are seeing an increasing amount of guns found in schools.

On Saturday, students had the opportunity to talk about it.

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church held a “Save Teen Peace Summit” where teens got to control the conversation.

They had the chance to speak directly to Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather.

Students said if they hear a threat, they feel empowered to talk directly to their fellow students about why they’re making it.

They said they also feel comfortable telling school leaders to protect other students.

Psychologists and other resources were also on-site to help students talk and process crime in their community.

The goal of Saturday’s summit was to decrease violence in the Charlotte communities.

