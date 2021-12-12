Reward for info on Clemson fraternity death up to $100,000

NC DHHS Flu
The reward for information that helps police solve the death of a 19-year-old Clemson University fraternity pledge who fell from a bridge while running in 2014 is now $100,000.(Live 5/File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - The reward for information that helps police solve the death of a 19-year-old Clemson University fraternity pledge who fell from a bridge while running in 2014 is now $100,000.

Investigators say Tucker Hipps was running with other Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity brothers when he had an altercation with an older member.

Authorities say Hipps was ordered to walk on the guardrail of the state Highway 93 bridge over Lake Hartwell and fell, hitting his head on sharp rocks.

Hipps’ family has said they think his fraternity brothers know exactly what happened and can help police determine if anyone should be charged.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

