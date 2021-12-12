Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team finishes out 2021 campaign; Verstappen passes Hamilton on wild last lap to win championship

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The final lap in the final race of the 2021 Formula One was a thriller with Max Verstappen wresting the lead and the championship from Lewis Hamilton, while Haas F1 Team driver Mick Schumacher finished 14th at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Round 22 of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Schumacher started from 19th on Pirelli P Zero Red soft tires and gained two places to move into the 17th spot. The German came into the pits on lap 10, exchanging his softs for a set of White hard tires, and settled into a rhythm. Schumacher took on soft tires during a late Safety Car period and came home 14th to complete his rookie season.

“We attempted a different strategy to most of the field which I think worked for us. We made the C3 last and that’s what we needed to do, and we were fighting with Latifi, so overall we can be happy with what we’ve achieved today. We have lots to work on and lots to look forward to next year,” Schumacher said.

Nikita Mazepin was unable to participate in the season-ending race after returning a positive test for Covid-19. Mazepin is physically well but is isolating and adhering to the guidelines of the health authorities. Stewards accepted Uralkali Haas F1 Team’s request to withdraw the car from competition on force majeure grounds.

Kannapolis-based Uralkali Haas F1 Team concludes the 2021 Formula 1 season in 10th position in the Constructors’ Championship.

“It was a very exciting final race of the championship, it was very good for Formula 1, and for us it was the best race we did,” said Team Principal Guenther Steiner. “Unfortunately, Nikita couldn’t take part after returning a positive COVID-19 test, but Mick did a fantastic job today. He fought all race long, we know our car is what it is, but cars that beat us all year ended up behind us, so very good to go into the winter season knowing that we are ready for a better season next year. We will work hard over the winter and come back stronger. Thanks to the whole team for holding up all season and putting their best into it and today it paid off – you just have to wait for your day.”

Uralkali Haas F1 Team will be back in action at the Yas Marina Circuit on Tuesday and Wednesday for the 18-inch Pirelli tire test, in which a mule car will be used. Schumacher will drive on Tuesday while reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi be in action on Wednesday. Ferrari Driver Academy member Robert Shwartzman will drive the VF-21 as part of the young driver test that will run in parallel on Wednesday.

