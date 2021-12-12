NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Early morning shooting injures one in Salisbury

Their identity has not yet been released
Shooting investigation underway in Salisbury.
Shooting investigation underway in Salisbury.(VNL)
By Brandy Beard
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury police are investigating an early morning shooting.

Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. Dec. 12 to the 700 block of Wilson Road, near the intersection of Old Plank Road.

One person was injured and taken to an area hospital.

The person’s identity has not yet been released, and no suspects were publicly identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Crews at 704-216-7545.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shooting in Grier Heights neighborhood
‘You shouldn’t be shooting in a community’: 5 injured after shooting during balloon release for young child, neighbors say
‘My world fell apart’: Tyler Herndon remembered by his father, one year since line of duty death
‘My world fell apart’: Tyler Herndon remembered by his father, one year since line of duty death
Jennings Peter Keziah and Tressa Nichole Baucom
Detectives arrest two for stealing mail, identify nearly 2,000 victims in the Carolinas
Jayquan Dante Wilmore
Police arrest murder suspect in 7-year-old Rock Hill, S.C. cold case
‘It’s wrong.’ Couple, newborn baby ordered off flight in Charlotte, video shows
‘It’s wrong.’ Couple, newborn baby ordered off flight in Charlotte, video shows

Latest News

‘You shouldn’t be shooting in a community’: 5 injured after shooting during balloon release for...
‘You shouldn’t be shooting in a community’: 5 injured after shooting during balloon release for young child, neighbors say
‘Save Teen Peace Summit’ gives students chances to open up about recent violence in schools
‘Save Teen Peace Summit’ gives students chances to open up about recent violence in schools
‘We are still grieving’: Memorial Plaza dedicated to Mount Holly police officer on anniversary...
‘We are still grieving’: Memorial Plaza dedicated to Mount Holly police officer on anniversary of line-of-duty death
Large sinkhole forms on Brevard Street
Large sinkhole forms on Brevard Street