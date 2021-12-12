Early morning shooting injures one in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury police are investigating an early morning shooting.

Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. Dec. 12 to the 700 block of Wilson Road, near the intersection of Old Plank Road.

One person was injured and taken to an area hospital.

The person’s identity has not yet been released, and no suspects were publicly identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Crews at 704-216-7545.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.