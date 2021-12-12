NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

DRONE FOOTAGE: WBKO News captures drone footage of tornado damage

Drone video shows mangled warehouses in Bowling Green's industrial park.
Drone video shows mangled warehouses in Bowling Green's industrial park.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News and its crews have been out surveying the damage. Our drone has been in the sky looking at the damage across Bowling Green.

We were able to get a birds-eye view of the industrial park area, where you can see warehouses destroyed.

We’ll be surveying more areas today and will provide that footage in this story as we receive them.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shooting in Grier Heights neighborhood
‘You shouldn’t be shooting in a community’: 5 injured after shooting during balloon release for young child, neighbors say
Jennings Peter Keziah and Tressa Nichole Baucom
Detectives arrest two for stealing mail, identify nearly 2,000 victims in the Carolinas
‘My world fell apart’: Tyler Herndon remembered by his father, one year since line of duty death
‘My world fell apart’: Tyler Herndon remembered by his father, one year since line of duty death
Jayquan Dante Wilmore
Police arrest murder suspect in 7-year-old Rock Hill, S.C. cold case
‘It’s wrong.’ Couple, newborn baby ordered off flight in Charlotte, video shows
‘It’s wrong.’ Couple, newborn baby ordered off flight in Charlotte, video shows

Latest News

The Explorer program is open to all young adults, ages 14 to 18.
City of Kannapolis Fire Department recruiting Explorers
"We have lots to work on and lots to look forward to next year.” -Mick Schumacher
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team finishes out 2021 campaign; Verstappen passes Hamilton on wild last lap to win championship
The reward for information that helps police solve the death of a 19-year-old Clemson...
Reward for info on Clemson fraternity death up to $100,000
Shooting investigation underway in Salisbury.
Early morning shooting injures one in Salisbury