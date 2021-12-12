NC DHHS Flu
Danny Earnhardt Sr., younger brother of Dale Earnhardt Sr., dies at 66

JR Motorsports says Danny passed away at his home in Mooresville on Friday morning at the age of 66.
Danny Earnhardt Sr.
Danny Earnhardt Sr.(JR Motorsports)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The NASCAR community is mourning the loss of Danny Earnhardt Sr., an employee of JR Motorsports and the younger brother of legendary driver Dale Earnhardt Sr.

JRM says Danny passed away at his home in Mooresville on Friday morning at the age of 66. He was raised in Kannapolis as the youngest child of Ralph and Marth Earnhardt.

Danny worked in his father’s race shop preparing cars and as a pipe insulator in the Cannon Mills during the week to save money for race weekends.

After the death of Ralph in 1973, Danny began working with Dale Sr.’s racing operations and helped prepare cars, and served as a tire carrier on the pit crew.

Danny’s son, Danny Earnhardt Jr., was a longtime employee of JRM, beginning in 2005 upon the company’s entry into the Xfinity Series, and was a vital part of the team’s success since.

“The Earnhardt family holds a special place in NASCAR history and Danny Earnhardt was an important part of their success,” NASCAR said in a statement. “Danny worked hard behind the scenes, helping three generations of Earnhardt’s succeed. On behalf of the entire NASCAR industry, our thoughts are with the Earnhardt family during this difficult time.”

Danny is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sherry, his son Danny Jr., and two grandchildren, Nash and Miles, and mother Martha.

