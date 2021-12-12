NC DHHS Flu
City of Kannapolis Fire Department recruiting Explorers

The Explorer program is open to all young adults, ages 14 to 18.
The Explorer program is open to all young adults, ages 14 to 18.(Kannapolis Fire)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis Fire Department will host an informational and open enrollment meeting for Explorer Post 001, from 7 to 8 p.m., Monday, December 13 at Fire Station One, 300 Firehouse Drive. The Explorer program is open to all young adults, ages 14 to 18.

Explorers will learn more about the expectations of fire service, what is it like to be a firefighter, various training topics and how to become a certified firefighter. Explorer meetings are held from 7 to 9 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month.

Parents/guardians must be present during this meeting to sign paperwork. There is a $70 fee for insurance coverage that may be paid by cash or check.

For more information, please call the Kannapolis Fire/ Department at (704) 920-4260.

