Cardinal Gibbons outlasts Chambers 14-2 for first State Championship

Press release provided by the NCHSAA

RALEIGH, NC – Cardinal Gibbons struck first on a 34-yard pass when Connor Clark hit Maverick Shotwell on a beautiful back shoulder throw with 4:57 to go in the opening quarter. The touchdown broke the ice of a defensive slugfest and within minutes of the score going on the board, the heavens opened wide with buckets of sideways rain as a torrential downpour turned the field into a sloshy track and both teams had to battle 30-40 mile per hour winds.

The rain made the going slow for both teams, and Cardinal Gibbons early strike proved to be decisive, as the Crusaders held on to win the school’s first football State Championship 14-2 over the two-time defending state champions from Julius Chambers. Shotwell hauled in another back shoulder throw in the third, scoring from 74 yards out on that play, posting the only two touchdowns of the game on his way to being name the game’s Most Valuable Player.

The critical moments in the second quarter, with the game in the balance, saw Chambers’ running back Daylan Smothers break a 56-yard run with just under 10 minutes to go in the second quarter. He was tracked down by Blake Raphael, saving a touchdown and preserving a 7-0 Gibbons lead. Smothers was the Most Outstanding Offensive Performer for the Cougars. The momentum for Chambers was short-lived, however, as they fumbled the snap on the next play and the Crusaders recovered.

After an unsuccessful possession, the long snap to the Gibbons punter, Ethan Hastings, skipped along the ground and got past him, skidding along the Crusader end line with 7:28 to go in the second half. Hastings coolly booted the ball out the back of the endzone for a safety as several Cougars defenders neared the ball. Hastings’ decision saved a potential touchdown for Chambers and kept the Crusaders in front 7-2.

Julius Chambers finished the season 14-2 this year. The Cougars finished second in the Queen City 3A/4A with a record of 5-1. The Cougars won their fourth straight Western Regional Championship, appearing in their fourth State Championship Game all time.

Cardinal Gibbons wrapped up the season 14-2. The Crusaders were 5-0 as the champions of the CAP 6 4A. The Crusaders won their third straight Eastern Regional Championship and won their first State Championship.

The Crusader defense came up big numerous times, led by Will Mason who had eight tackles to lead Cardinal Gibbons. Mason was selected as the Crusaders’ Most Outstanding Defensive Performer. The Chambers defense was equally stingy, only allowing the two big passing plays to Shotwell. The Cougars were led by Chris Chalk who had nine tackles in the game to lead all players. He was selected as the Cougars Most Outstanding Defensive Performer.

The NCHSAA is committed to promoting good sportsmanship and has partnered with NC Farm Bureau to recognize two individuals from each state championship who have demonstrated outstanding sportsmanship throughout the year. The NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award Winners for the 4A Football Championships were Jonathan Ward from Cardinal Gibbons and Zarion Jackson-Bass from Julius Chambers.

