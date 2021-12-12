Calm after Saturday’s storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a warm and wet Saturday, today will be much different. The front moved through so we will dry out and cool down!

Normal December temps today

Springlike by week’s end

No more rain this week

Another warming trend (First Alert Weather)

Yesterday’s rain was welcome, but it is now a thing of the past. The Charlotte Airport picked up .44″ of rain. We are still 6.7″ behind for the year but it’s a step in the right direction. Today’s big story will be the temperatures. After reaching the mid-70s on Saturday, we will be running about 20 degrees cooler today. This is what December should be like (in case you’ve forgotten). The sun will return, and the high humidity is gone.

Almanac (First Alert Weather)

Monday will be sunny and dry with a high in the low 60s. Temperatures will climb each day this week. We will be in the mid-60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Then we’ll reach the upper 60s to low 70s by the end of the week.

Rain chances will be low each day. There’s a small shower chance by next weekend.

Make it a great Sunday!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.