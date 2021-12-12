NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Calm after Saturday’s storms

First Alert Weather: Goodbye rain, hello sun
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a warm and wet Saturday, today will be much different. The front moved through so we will dry out and cool down!

  • Normal December temps today
  • Springlike by week’s end
  • No more rain this week
Another warming trend
Another warming trend(First Alert Weather)

Yesterday’s rain was welcome, but it is now a thing of the past. The Charlotte Airport picked up .44″ of rain. We are still 6.7″ behind for the year but it’s a step in the right direction. Today’s big story will be the temperatures. After reaching the mid-70s on Saturday, we will be running about 20 degrees cooler today. This is what December should be like (in case you’ve forgotten). The sun will return, and the high humidity is gone.

Almanac
Almanac(First Alert Weather)

Monday will be sunny and dry with a high in the low 60s. Temperatures will climb each day this week. We will be in the mid-60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Then we’ll reach the upper 60s to low 70s by the end of the week.

Rain chances will be low each day. There’s a small shower chance by next weekend.

Make it a great Sunday!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shooting in Grier Heights neighborhood
‘You shouldn’t be shooting in a community’: 5 injured after shooting during balloon release for young child, neighbors say
‘My world fell apart’: Tyler Herndon remembered by his father, one year since line of duty death
‘My world fell apart’: Tyler Herndon remembered by his father, one year since line of duty death
Jennings Peter Keziah and Tressa Nichole Baucom
Detectives arrest two for stealing mail, identify nearly 2,000 victims in the Carolinas
Jayquan Dante Wilmore
Police arrest murder suspect in 7-year-old Rock Hill, S.C. cold case
‘It’s wrong.’ Couple, newborn baby ordered off flight in Charlotte, video shows
‘It’s wrong.’ Couple, newborn baby ordered off flight in Charlotte, video shows

Latest News

First Alert Weather: Calm after Saturday's storms
First Alert Weather: Calm after Saturday's storms
Rainy and windy tonight, yet more sunshine is on the way
Rainy and windy tonight, yet more sunshine is on the way
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
Jason Myers Saturday evening forecast
Rainy and windy tonight, yet more sunshine is on the way