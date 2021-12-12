NC DHHS Flu
After fire's containment, Pilot Mountain State Park reopening to public

Most of the rest of the park will be accessible to visitors starting Monday. A trail will remain closed until a protective fence is rebuilt.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PINNACLE, N.C. (AP) — Nearly all of a North Carolina state park is reopening after a wildfire burned over 1,000 acres before it was contained earlier this month.  The Yadkin River section of Pilot Mountain State Park reopened Saturday.

The fire began Thanksgiving weekend due to an escaped campfire and ultimately covered about half of the park. The fire was declared fully contained on Dec. 4. There are still some spots that are smoldering.

