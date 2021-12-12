After fire’s containment, Pilot Mountain State Park reopening to public

PINNACLE, N.C. (AP) — Nearly all of a North Carolina state park is reopening after a wildfire burned over 1,000 acres before it was contained earlier this month. The Yadkin River section of Pilot Mountain State Park reopened Saturday.

Most of the rest of the park will be accessible to visitors starting Monday. A trail will remain closed until a protective fence is rebuilt.

The fire began Thanksgiving weekend due to an escaped campfire and ultimately covered about half of the park. The fire was declared fully contained on Dec. 4. There are still some spots that are smoldering.

