‘You gotta be more vigilant:’ CMS parents agree more parent involvement is needed to eliminate violence in schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools parents are sharing their thoughts about the recent violence in schools.

On Thursday night, Superintendent Earnest Winston sent a message to families urging parents to talk to their children about the consequences of bringing weapons to school, fighting, and making threats.

“CMS families I’m asking for your help. Please talk to your students about the consequences of violence in our schools, about bringing guns to our schools, and about the consequences associated with gun violence,” Winston said.

The CMS Code of Student Conduct has several consequences for violations ranging from Level I to Level V.

On Thursday, three guns were found at two separate schools.

According to the manual, Rule 31 states, a student can face long-term suspension or expulsion for having a firearm on campus.

A student shall not possess, handle or transport any handgun, rifle, starter gun, shotgun or any other weapon which will or is designed to or may readily be converted to expel a projectile by action of an explosion, including camouflaged guns or any firearm muffler or silencer.

Rule 29 outlines the consequences for bringing other weapons on campus, this does not include firearms.

At a minimum, the student can face a Level I response up to long-term suspension and expulsion.

Related: Three guns confiscated from students at two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, superintendent asks parents for help

Winston is asking parents to talk to their kids about these consequences and to check their book bags before they leave for school, an extra step he says is worth their future and safety.

“Have the tough conversations about guns, other weapons, and fights, check their backpacks before their depart for school,” Winston said.

West Charlotte High School parent John Miles says he’s already having these conversations with his daughter.

“She is aware of it and we have open communication,” Miles said.

Other parents tell WBTV it is important parents are present and have these conversations to understand their child’s needs and behaviors.

West Charlotte student Jahzara Horton agrees and says not all parents take this initiative but should for the sake of everyone’s safety.

“Support from parents means a lot, it will take it far. A lot of parents don’t step in and say anything about what their kid is doing or what their kid is bringing,” Horton said.

The organization Moms Demand Action pushes for gun reform and public safety measures to prevent gun violence like what’s happening in schools.

“It’s something that I think we’re ready for people to really hear the message of how important it is for them if they’re gun owners to make sure their guns are secure,” said member Scarlett Hollingsworth, Moms Demand Action.

Hollingsworth says they also partner with organizations to educate people on safe storage and handing out gun locks.

Miles says it won’t just take conversations but parents keeping their eyes and ears open for warning signs.

“You gotta be more vigilant that’s about the only way that we as parents are going to get a handle on it but you have to be there,” Miles said.

There is also a CMS School Safety Work Group. District officials said this is a team of CMS personnel from a variety of departments, including senior leaders. The group is discussing and evaluating all options for addressing safety in CMS schools.

Related: Group evaluating options for addressing safety in CMS schools

Officials said the group is evaluating potential solutions in the four key areas of personnel, building structures, education and prevention.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.