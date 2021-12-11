NC DHHS Flu
Police arrest murder suspect in 7-year-old Rock Hill, S.C. cold case

The suspect was arrested in Charlotte
Jayquan Dante Wilmore
Jayquan Dante Wilmore(Rock Hill Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The Rock Hill Police Department has made an arrest in the 2014 murder of Antonio Heath.

Heath was killed Nov. 24, 2014 on McGee Road.

Detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigations Division have continued to investigate the homicide over the years and on Nov. 19, 2021 issued arrest warrants for Jayquan Dante Wilmore, 27, of Charlotte. These warrants were for murder, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, and criminal conspiracy.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department arrested Wilmore in Charlotte on Nov. 24—seven years to the day since Heath was killed.

Wilmore was extradited to Rock Hill where he was served with his warrants on Dec. 9.

Wilmore had a Bond Hearing in Rock Hill Municipal Court where the Bond was denied.

