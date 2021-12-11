N.C. high school employee suspended after video appears to show knee on neck

CARY, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina high school employee has been suspended after a video appeared to show the employee placing a knee on a student’s neck while breaking up a fight, according to the school’s principal.

News outlets report that Panther Creek High School Principal Greg Decker said in a letter that staff responded to a fight between students during lunch on Tuesday.

Decker says footage appears to show a staff member trying to restrain a student by placing a knee on the student’s neck.

A video of the incident was shared with school district leadership and an investigation was launched.

Decker says the unidentified employee is suspended from all duties during the investigation.

