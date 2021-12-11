NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

N.C. high school employee suspended after video appears to show knee on neck

N.C. high school employee suspended after video appears to show knee on neck
N.C. high school employee suspended after video appears to show knee on neck(WBTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARY, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina high school employee has been suspended after a video appeared to show the employee placing a knee on a student’s neck while breaking up a fight, according to the school’s principal.

News outlets report that Panther Creek High School Principal Greg Decker said in a letter that staff responded to a fight between students during lunch on Tuesday.

Decker says footage appears to show a staff member trying to restrain a student by placing a knee on the student’s neck.

A video of the incident was shared with school district leadership and an investigation was launched.

Decker says the unidentified employee is suspended from all duties during the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed in Indian Trail Wednesday after deputies say he was trying to steal a...
Man crushed while trying to steal catalytic converter in Indian Trail, deputies say
Davion Larome Redfearn
Police: One arrested in shooting in southeast Charlotte community
Tamara Brown will serve 96-137 months in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary...
Mother sentenced to 8-11 years in prison after 6-month-old son found dead in Charlotte cemetery
‘We’ve paid 33,000′: Nearly a dozen out tens of thousands after pool contractor leaves work...
‘We’ve paid 33,000′: Nearly a dozen out tens of thousands after pool contractor leaves work unfinished
‘My world fell apart’: Tyler Herndon remembered by his father, one year since line of duty death
‘My world fell apart’: Tyler Herndon remembered by his father, one year since line of duty death

Latest News

Jennings Peter Keziah and Tressa Nichole Baucom
Detectives arrest two for stealing mail, identify nearly 2,000 victims in the Carolinas
Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse
Jayquan Dante Wilmore
Police arrest murder suspect in 7-year-old Rock Hill, S.C. cold case
The Kannapolis Christmas Parade was canceled due to threat of severe weather.
China Grove, Kannapolis cancel Christmas events ahead of bad weather