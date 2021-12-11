NC DHHS Flu
‘My world fell apart’: Tyler Herndon remembered by his father, one year since line of duty death

By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - For any parent, the hope is to see your kids grow and enjoy life. This past year for Mark Herndon and his family has not been easy.

“It’s still hard. You know, we struggle every day. You know, I miss him more than anything,” said Mark Herndon.

Herndon’s son, Tyler, was shot and killed in the line of duty on Dec. 11, 2020. Tyler Herndon served his community as an officer of the Mount Holly Police Department.

“My doorbell rang around 4:30 in the morning and it was a Cleveland County deputy sheriff knocking on my door and I went to the door,” Mark Herndon said. “He says, ‘your son’s been shot.’ My world fell apart.”

Mark Herndon says he was taken to the hospital, holding to hope that his 25-year-old son would pull through.

“A doctor come in about three hours later and told us that he did all he could do,” he said. “He just didn’t make it and that’s when my world turned upside down you know, 25 years old and had his whole life ahead of him over something senseless.”

Tyler Herndon was killed in the line of duty two days before his 26th birthday.

The Mount Holly police officer loved his career. He was a son, a brother, and boyfriend who also loved his family and community.

“Tyler was loving and cared for people. He would help people in Mount Holly off the street. I know for a fact that the Wednesday the night before he got shot he did,” Mark Herndon said. “It was at a gas station because a friend of mine saw him when he was ministering to a mom and her child helping them out buying them a few groceries at the convenience store out of money out of his own pocket. He’s done that several times. He never told me about it. But I know he’s done it, other people told me so.”

That selflessness has left an empty hole for Tyler’s family, and the community. Mark Herndon says they’ve received thousands of condolences from across the country.

“It’s hard y’all. No parent should have to do this. You know all these people losing loved ones, I know what they’re going through...the pain. It’s hard. I don’t wish this on anybody,” he said.

Mark Herndon says 12 months later, the unfortunate reality remains hard to believe.

But, funny memories do remain.

“They were going to make new pictures for the year. So, when the police chief walked out, they said, ‘let’s take a funny picture.’ So, when the pictures come in and they laid them on the table. My son went up to the Deputy Chief Reagan and said, ‘those some good pictures ain’t they Chief?’ But that was him.”

Herndon says he misses watching sports with his only son. The yearly competition between Tyler and his sister to see who has the most gifts on Christmas, that is also gone.

He says they’ve found peace in knowing that Tyler is watching from above.

“It’s just hard to know he had his whole life ahead of him. He could have got married, had kids, my grand kids, I’ll never have,” he added. “But I got comfort in knowing where he’s at and I’m going to see him again one day.”

